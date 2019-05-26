El autobús con la Copa del Rey, implicado en un accidente con un herido en Sevilla

El autobús en el que viajaba la Copa del Rey de fútbol se ha visto implicado en la madrugada de este domingo en un accidente entre un turismo y un camión, y en el que ha resultado herido un varón.
La Guardia Civil ha explicado a Europa Press que un camión y un turismo han colisionado y, posteriormente, el autobús en el que viajaba la Copa se ha visto implicado sin que esta ni los ocupantes hayan sufrido daños.
Sin embargo, un varón de 36 años de edad que iba a bordo del camión ha resultado herido y ha tenido que ser trasladado al hospital de Valme, según ha señalado Emergencias 112 Andalucía a Europa Press.
Estas fuentes han agregado que el accidente ha tenido lugar sobre las 4,25 horas, en el kilómetro 23 de la AP-4, a su paso por el término municipal de Los Palacios y Villafranca (Sevilla).
Por su parte, fuentes del Valencia han indicado a Europa Press que en el autobús viajaban parte del staff y familiares además de la Copa del Rey.
