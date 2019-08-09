Público
Machismo en la música El Ayuntamiento de Bilbao cancela el concierto de C. Tangana por sus letras "machistas"

El concierto del rapero del próximo 24 de agosto se ha cancelado tras la recogida de firmas que exigía la anulación de su concierto por el contenido de sus canciones. Se ha sustituido por Pedro Capó.

Captura de pantalla del videoclip 'Llorando en la limo' de C. Tangana / Youtube

El Ayuntamiento de Bilbao, dirigido por Juan María Aburto Rike, edil del PNV,  ha cancelado el concierto que el rapero madrileño C. Tangana tenía previsto ofrecer el sábado 24 de agosto en el Parque Europa en el marco de la Aste Nagusia de la capital vizcaína, tras las protestas por las letras "machistas" de sus canciones.

En su lugar actuará el cantante portorriqueño Pedro Capó, nieto del legendario Bobby Capó, autor de la conocida canción Piel Canela, según han informado fuentes del Consistorio bilbaíno.

Tras la polémica suscitada por el contenido de las letras de algunas de las composiciones de C.Tangana, se abrió una campaña de recogida de firmas para pedir la anulación de su concierto, que acumuló 10.000 adhesiones en 24 horas pidiendo la cancelación de la actuación.

Capó inició su trayectoria musical en el grupo Marka Registrada. Ha protagonizado diversos musicales y participado en películas como Shut Up y Paraíso Travel. Retomó su carrera musical en 2018 con el lanzamiento del single Calma. En 2019 lanzó una nueva versión junto a Alicia Keys y Farruko.

El concierto de C. Tangana fue anunciado por el Ayuntamiento de Bilbao el pasado 18 de julio.

