El Ayuntamiento estudia las consecuencias de la anulación de Madrid Central

Desde el consistorio han asegurado este lunes que se están estudiando "las consecuencias" de la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha anulado Madrid Central -zona restringida al tráfico en el centro de la ciudad- por defectos formales. 

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. / EFE/ Mariscal

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha asegurado este lunes que está estudiando "las consecuencias" de la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha anulado Madrid Central -zona restringida al tráfico en el centro de la ciudad- por defectos formales. Después, de que dos jueces de Madrid anularan el acuerdo de junio de 2019 por el que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid estableció una moratoria a las multas de Madrid Central.

Fuentes municipales han asegurado que el equipo de Gobierno (PP-Cs) respeta la decisión judicial y está "comprometido" en dar seguridad jurídica a los madrileños.

Por otro lado, ha reiterado que están "trabajando firmemente" en la mejora de la calidad del aire, a través de la aplicación de la estrategia de sostenibilidad ambiente Madrid 360.

Ayuntamiento de Madrid: "Estamos trabajando firmemente en la mejora de la calidad del aire"

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado Madrid Central por defectos formales dado que no se cumplió con el trámite esencial de información pública y con la imprescindible memoria económica previa a la aprobación de la ordenanza.

La anulación parcial del acuerdo del consistorio supone que, en el caso de que las tres sentencias dictadas este lunes por el tribunal sean firmes, todas las multas impuestas decaerán al carecer de sustento normativo, según informan fuentes del TSJM. 

