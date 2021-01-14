Estás leyendo: Ayuso reparte a dedo casi cinco millones en contratos del Zendal a Ferrovial y otras tres empresas

El Gobierno de Ayuso prosigue con el reparto del 'pastel' del Hospital de Emergencias Isabel Zendal: el servicio de limpieza se ha adjudicado a Ferrovial por más de dos millones, el de lavandería a Ilunion por casi un millón, el de alimentación y vending a Eurest Colectividades por más del millón y la gestión de residuos a Cespa por medio millón.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en la inauguración del Isabel Zendal. EFE/Chema Moya

beatriz asuar gallego

Nueva tanda de adjudicaciones a dedo para servicios esenciales del Hospital de Emergencias Isabel Zendal. Según el Portal de Contratación de la Comunidad de Madrid, este lunes se han repartido otros casi cinco millones entre cuatro empresas. Ferrovial es la que se lleva la mayor cantidad: más de dos millones para el servicio de limpieza. Un dinero que se suma al millón que ya había recibido Ferrovial por el servicio de mantenimiento.

Con estos contratos, se externalizan aún más servicios esenciales del hospital Zendal. El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso beneficia así a empresas con las que habitualmente trabaja la Comunidad de Madrid como es la mencionada Ferrovial, Informática Corte Inglés o ahora Ilunion Lavandería.

Los nuevos contratos se han dado a Ferrovial para el servicio de limpieza, desinfección, desinsectación y desratización por 2.185.269,49 euros, a Ilunion para el servicio de lavanderías por 907.241,11, a Eurest Colectividades S.L.U. por el servicio de alimentación y vending por 1.160.847,77 y a Cespa Gestión de Residuos S.A. por el servicio de gestión de residuos peligrosos y no peligrosos por 436.787,34. En total se han repartido 4,7 millones.

Los cuatro contratos firmados tienen una duración de seis meses. Todos han sido adjudicados por tramitación de emergencia, es decir, que no hay publicidad del contrato por lo que no hay concurrencia de otras empresas. Desde que empezó la emergencia sanitaria, el Gobierno de Ayuso recurre a estas adjudicaciones de forma muy habitual. Aunque al principio fuera una necesidad, en la Asamblea de Madrid la oposición le ha reprochado al Gobierno autonómico esta forma casi sistemática de dar los contratos.

El gasto del Isabel Zendal sigue creciendo así. Más allá de las adjudicaciones a dedo para los servicios esenciales, el gasto en obras llega a los 135 millones, el triple de lo presupuestado inicialmente.

Sin embargo, el aumento del coste del hospital no conlleva una mejora de su infraestructura ni de sus servicios. Cadena Ser ha desvelado este martes que varios pacientes han sufrido cortes de luz y agua, además de problemas con la limpieza y la comida, que achacan a una escasez de personal.

