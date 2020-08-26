madridActualizado:
En Baleares estará prohibido desde el próximo viernes celebrar reuniones de más de diez personas, tanto en establecimientos públicos como en viviendas, y se impondrá el uso de mascarilla en los centros de trabajo cerrados, al tiempo que se está evaluando establecer limitaciones de movilidad.
La presidenta del Govern, Francina Armengol, ha anunciado estas y otras nuevas restricciones para hacer frente al incremento de los contagios de coronavirus, como la ampliación de la prohibición de fumar a todos los espacios públicos al aire libre, sin tener en cuenta la distancia entre personas.
Asimismo, se reducirán más los aforos en bares, restaurantes, espectáculos culturales y deportivos, bodas, entierros y velatorios, y se cerrarán las playas y los parques por las noches.
En la orden que publicará el boletín oficial de la Comunidad el próximo viernes, el Govern prorrogará además todas las medidas de limitación de los contactos en vigor desde la semana pasada, a las que añade precisiones como la referencia expresa al cierre de los prostíbulos.
Hacer frente a los contagios entre familiares y amigos
Armengol ha hecho hincapié en que las nuevas restricciones relativas a las reuniones sociales tratan de hacer frente a los contagios ligados a los encuentros con familiares y amigos, que son el origen de la mayoría de nuevos contagios, y lo hacen en un momento crucial "para poder empezar el curso escolar" con mayor seguridad.
Asimismo, la líder de los socialistas baleares ha apuntado, sin dar detalles, que está evaluando establecer limitaciones de movilidad.
A su juicio, ha apuntado, el ejecutivo autonómico estaría habilitado jurídicamente para restringir la movilidad interior en el ejercicio de sus competencias, por lo que no contempla recurrir para ello a la declaración del estado de alarma que, según recordó este martes el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, las comunidades pueden solicitar si lo consideran preciso.
