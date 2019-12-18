Estas navidades la cabalgata de Reyes de Úbeda, Jaén, busca destacar en integración e igualdad: este año el rey mago Baltasar desfilará en primer lugar y lo hará para "lanzar un mensaje de inclusión". Para ello, el Ayuntamiento ha creado la campaña #BaltasarVaPrimero con la intención de "convertir a Úbeda en un pueblo diverso y tolerante".
El municipio andaluz busca así "la integración de personas de otras razas y color de piel", e invita a otros ayuntamientos a sumarse a su iniciativa. La alcaldesa de Úbeda, Toni Olivares, subraya que "la sociedad ubetense es muy solidaria e integradora, por eso la campaña de Navidad no podía estar al margen".
Así mismo, desea que los valores sean los verdaderos protagonistas en todas las actividades de la Navidad: "Para favorecer la inclusión y la solidaridad", comenta la alcaldesa.
Para que otras ciudades se puedan unir a la campaña, se ha creado la web baltasarvaprimero.com (disponible a partir de este viernes) o se podrá escribir a baltasarvaprimero@gmail.com para solicitar los pasos a seguir. "Esperamos que otros muchos se sumen a este movimiento”, desea Olivares.
La iniciativa ha contado con la colaboración de la agencia Kitchen, que según el Ayuntamiento, se ha encargado de desarrollar todos los materiales de la campaña y sus materiales gráficos, la web y la gestión de las redes sociales.
