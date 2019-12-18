Público
Reyes Magos 'Baltasar va primero', la campaña de inclusión para la cabalgata de Reyes de Úbeda

Este año, la localidad andaluza cambiará el orden de los Reyes Magos en el desfile del 5 de enero para "lanzar un mensaje de inclusión" y espera que varias ciudades se unan a la iniciativa. 

Campaña lanzada por el Ayuntamiento de Úbeda 'Baltasar va primero' para fomentar la integración en la cabalgata de Reyes. / AYUNTAMIENTO DE ÚBEDA

Estas navidades la cabalgata de Reyes de Úbeda, Jaén, busca destacar en integración e igualdad: este año el rey mago Baltasar desfilará en primer lugar y lo hará para "lanzar un mensaje de inclusión". Para ello, el Ayuntamiento ha creado la campaña #BaltasarVaPrimero con la intención de "convertir a Úbeda en un pueblo diverso y tolerante". 

El municipio andaluz busca así "la integración de personas de otras razas y color de piel", e invita a otros ayuntamientos a sumarse a su iniciativa. La alcaldesa de Úbeda, Toni Olivares, subraya que "la sociedad ubetense es muy solidaria e integradora, por eso la campaña de Navidad no podía estar al margen". 

Así mismo, desea que los valores sean los verdaderos protagonistas en todas las actividades de la Navidad: "Para favorecer la inclusión y la solidaridad", comenta la alcaldesa. 

Para que otras ciudades se puedan unir a la campaña, se ha creado la web baltasarvaprimero.com (disponible a partir de este viernes) o se podrá escribir a baltasarvaprimero@gmail.com para solicitar los pasos a seguir. "Esperamos que otros muchos se sumen a este movimiento”, desea Olivares. 

La iniciativa ha contado con la colaboración de la agencia Kitchen, que según el Ayuntamiento, se ha encargado de desarrollar todos los materiales de la campaña y sus materiales gráficos, la web y la gestión de las redes sociales. 

