El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona aplicará criterios de género en todos los proyectos urbanísticos para incorporar las necesidades de las mujeres en el espacio público, después de que hace dos años las áreas de Ecología Urbana y de Feminismos y LGTBI impulsaran esa cuestión como medida de gobierno.
El Manual de urbanismo de la vida cotidiana, impulsado en esa dirección, intenta que el espacio público, como las calles o las plazas, se proyecten de manera que se perciban seguras y se eviten zonas o rincones oscuros así como ampliar aceras o tramos estrechos.
El documento tiene la voluntad de superar "la tradicional separación del urbanismo en espacio público y privado, un urbanismo de dos dimensiones que tenga en cuenta las necesidades de todas las personas", según un comunicado del consistorio. Durante estos dos años se ha formado al personal técnico y directivo que ejerce responsabilidades en la elaboración de proyectos en el área de Ecología Urbana.
También se han impulsado las "marchas exploratorias", excursiones para los vecindarios de mujeres y técnicos de urbanismo para analizar cuáles son las problemáticas y las demandas de ellas sobretodo en cuestión de seguridad.
