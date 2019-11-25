Público
La BBC denuncia cómo el turismo destruye Ibiza con un documental

Bajo el título 'Estamos matando una isla?', la cadena del Reino Unido ahonda en las consecuencias que tiene la masificación en el medio ambiente: contaminación, aumento de la presión humana y destrucción de la posidonia. 

Jóvenes en una discoteca de Ibiza.

La cadena más importante de Reino Unido, la BBC, ha producido un documental para denunciar las consecuencias más amargas de la presión turística que sufre la isla de Ibiza. Are we killing a paradise island? (¿Estamos matando una isla paradisíaca?) es el título de la cinta que ahonda en cuestiones como la contaminación, la destrucción del medio ambiente y la importancia de conservar la posidonia. 

En la pieza, conducida por la periodista Amber Haque, se hace hincapié en datos que ilustran la situación. Por ejemplo, recuerda que, en verano, por cada residente, hay 25 turistas en la isla, cosa que convierte a Ibiza en el segundo destino del mundo con más presión turística.  

Así mismo, señala que este problema sigue sin ser una cuestión de importancia para los medios de comunicación: "Los DJs superestrellas y los clubes de fama mundial suelen aparecer en los titulares sobre Ibiza. Pero cada temporada que pasa se ejerce más presión sobre la sostenibilidad de la isla".

El documental trata de buscar alternativas para que la actividad turística sea más respetuosa con el entorno. Así, por ejemplo, señala el papel de una empresa de barcos que funciona con energías limpias. 

En la cinta, que ya se emitió en televisión y que ahora se puede ver en el canal online de la cadena, aunque solo desde Reino Unido, se habla también del recorte en los horarios de apertura de los locales de ocio nocturno de Sant Antoni.

