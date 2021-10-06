Estás leyendo: Beckett, el niño que protagonizó la imagen viral junto a su hermana, supera el cáncer

La madre ha explicado que se encuentra recuperándose de los efectos de la quimioterapia, pero ya juega, monta en bicicleta y va al colegio.

La fotografía viral de Beckett y su hermana.
La fotografía viral de Beckett y su hermana. Beckett Strong- Facebook

madrid

En 2019, Beckett tenía cuatro años y leucemia. Ese año su madre capturó una imagen en la que aparecía su hermana, Audrey, un año mayor, acariciándole la espalda mientras él se apoyaba en el váter para vomitar por los efectos de la quimioterapia. La fotografía en blanco y negro conmocionó al mundo tras reflejar como la enfermedad incidía en los más pequeños, tanto a los que la sufren como a los que acompañan.

En 2021, el niño tiene seis años y una vida para jugar con su hermana tras pasar el cáncer. Así lo mostraba su madre, Kaitlin Burge, a través de un vídeo tocando la tradicional campana: su hijo había superado la leucemia linfoblástica aguda y comenzaba a retomar su vida. 

Según explica la madre al Daily Mail, ambos hermanos han retomado aficiones y una relación más fraternal. "Durante el tratamiento de quimioterapia Audrey, se comportaba más como una figura materna, pero ahora se está dado cuenta de que su hermano lo ha superado", relata la progenitora. Ahora, pese a que Beckett está recuperándose todavía, los hermanos juegan y disfrutan: "Les llevo por la mañana al cole y luego ellos vuelven juntos en bicicleta".

