El cambio climático afecta ya al 68,5 por ciento de españoles —32 millones— debido a una acumulación de años muy cálidos en la última década, el alargamiento de los veranos y el aumento de las noches tropicales, según un estudio presentado hoy por la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet). La cifra de afectados es el resultado de extrapolar los datos desde 2011 de las temperaturas medias anuales más cálidas durante, al menos 5 años, en 37 observatorios repartidos por toda la geografía española, de un total de 58, ha avanzado Rubén del Campo, portavoz de la agencia de meteorología.
El estudio además desvela que la superficie con clima semiárido —asociado a temperaturas altas y escasez de lluvias- ha aumentado en 30.000 kilómetros cuadrados (en torno al 6 % de la superficie de España) en las últimas cinco décadas y las zonas más afectadas son Castilla-La Mancha, valle del Ebro y sureste peninsular.
Con motivo de la conmemoración del Día Meteorológico Mundial, este informe avanza datos preliminares del informe Open Data Climático elaborado por Aemet con las evidencias más relevantes de los impactos del clima en toda España a lo largo de las últimas décadas.
De los 58 observatorios analizados, el valor más extremo se ha obtenido en Barcelona/Aeropuerto, donde, desde 2011, todos los años han sido muy cálidos, y algo más de seis meses de cada año la temperatura ha quedado englobada dentro del 20 por ciento de los meses más cálidos de la serie .
En otros observatorios climatológicos como en el de Murcia o en el de Teruel, todos los años desde 2011 -menos uno- han exhibido un comportamiento similar, mientras que en Madrid, cinco de los últimos ocho años se pueden calificar también de muy cálidos.
