Canadá desvela los planes de Hitler para perpetrar un Holocausto en Norteamérica

Los Archivos Nacionales de Canadá han presentado esta semana su adquisición de un libro propiedad del dictador nazi Adolf Hitler que recogía un censo pormenorizado de judíos en Norteamerica, pilar fundamental para ejecutar un genocidio allí en el caso de que consiguiera alguna vez invadir el territorio.
El libro, de 137 páginas, adquirido el año pasado por los Archivos y titulado "Estadísticas, Medios de Comunicación y Organizaciones Judías en Estados Unidos" y escrito en 1944 por el lingüista alemán Heinz Kloss, es considerado como el plan maestro de los nazis para ejecutar una "limpieza" de judíos, particularmente en Estados Unidos.
Kloss, que visitó el país entre 1936 y 1937, empleó datos poblacionales de la década de los 30 para crear un censo de la población judía en el país, así como información sobre organizaciones y periódicos judíos.
Michael Kent, responsable de la colección Jacob M. Lowy, que preserva el libro, considera que el informe tuvo "un papel destacado" a la hora de ejecutar en Norteamérica un hipotético exterminio en el caso de que el Tercer Reich acabara invadiendo Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Our recent acquisition of a 1944 book previously owned by Adolf Hitler demonstrates our mandate to acquire items of historic relevance to Canada.
Hitler demonstrates our mandate to acquire items of historic relevance to
This item suggests what would have happened in Canada had the #SWW ended differently.
En sus páginas, el libro incluye un análisis detallado no solo de ciudades con grandes poblaciones judías como Toronto y Winnipeg, Manitoba, sino también de pequeñas áreas urbanas.
La profesora Rebecca Margolis, de la Universidad de Ottawa, señaló en un comunicado que el informe ofrece una "confirmación documentada de los temores" que sentían judíos canadienses durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial: que los nazis intentaron invadir América del Norte.
El Holocaust Education Trust expresó su sorpresa por el hallazgo. "Esta historia resalta el obsesivo antisemitismo de Hitler y la escalofriante ambición nazi de asesinar a personas judías en cualquier parte del mundo", ha explicado a CNN un representante de la organización. "Nos recuerda la necesidad de permanecer alerta frente al antisemitismo, defender la verdad histórica y educar a las próximas generaciones", ha añadido.
