Canarias, la primera comunidad que decide recurrir al Supremo para mantener el toque de queda y el cierre perimetral

El Gobierno de Canarias obligará al Alto Tribunal a posicionarse sobre ambas restricciones contra la covid-19. Mientras resuelve el Supremo, el toque de queda y el cierre de varias islas se mantendrán vigentes.

Imagen de archivo del presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres. - EFE
El presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres.. Elvira Urquijo A./EFE/Archivo.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Gobierno de Canarias ha anunciado este domingo que interpondrá un recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo contra el auto del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) que deniega mantener el toque de queda y el cierre perimetral de varias islas. Mientras resuelve el Alto Tribunal, ha decidido que estas medidas sigan vigentes.

Esta es la acción legal en la que ya trabaja el Gobierno regional tras serle notificado el mencionado auto del TSJC, en el que se ratifican solo algunas de las medidas adoptadas por el Consejo de Gobierno del pasado jueves con la intención de controlar la pandemia de la covid-19 en las islas, ha informado el Ejecutivo tras conocer la resolución judicial.

Tras un primer análisis del auto en cuestión, el Ejecutivo autonómico interpreta que las medidas anticovid publicadas este viernes en el Boletín Oficial de Canarias (BOC) pueden seguir teniendo vigencia, debido a que el auto no es firme y por tanto su contenido puede ser revisado por el Tribunal Supremo.
Si no fuera así, el Gobierno adoptaría de inmediato las decisiones que en ese caso fueran procedentes.

El Gobierno de Canarias espera que el Tribunal Supremo adopte una línea común tras autos de distinta índole en varias comunidades autónomas.
En algunas de ellas, se ratificaron medidas similares a la de Canarias como el toque de queda. Mientras que también se han rechazado en otras autonomías como en Euskadi.

El paso adelante del Gobierno de Víctor Torres obligará así al Tribunal Supremo a posicionarse sobre las medidas contra la covid-19. Desde que se presente el recurso, tiene cinco días para hacerlo. 

El Ejecutivo regional valora, no obstante, que el auto del TSJC dé conformidad legal a algunas medidas, entre ellas las relacionadas con la limitación del número máximo de personas no convivientes.

