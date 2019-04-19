La cantidad de basura espacial dispersa por la órbita circunterrestre se duplicará para 2030, advirtió este viernes en un informe el científico Ígor Usovik, jefe de laboratorio de la empresa Tsniimash, el principal instituto de investigación de la agencia espacial federal rusa, Roscosmos.
El documento, titulado Basura espacial: aspectos prácticos y amenazas fundamentales, pronostica que "la cantidad de objetos catalogados se duplicará hasta 2030", según reportó la agencia rusa Interfax.
En la actualidad, el Sistema de Control Espacial ha catalogado más de 50.000 objetos espaciales de origen tecnógeno en diversas órbitas. Los expertos del Instituto Estatal Técnico Bauman estiman que alrededor de la Tierra orbitan cerca de 7.200 toneladas de basura espacial.
Los científicos han establecido que en el espacio se encuentran alrededor de 18.000 objetos con tamaños que superan los 10 centímetros, incluyendo 1.200 satélites, 750.000 objetos con dimensiones cercanas al centímetro, y alrededor de 150 millones de fragmentos de dimensiones menores al centímetro.
Esta red de desechos, en cualquiera de sus tamaños, podría causar daños a una nave espacial operativa, de ahí la necesidad de buscar soluciones a un problema que es global y que cada vez adquiere mayor dimensión y urgencia.
La colisión de un objeto de diez centímetros podría implicar una "fragmentación catastrófica" de un satélite, uno de un centímetro podría perforar los escudos de la Estación Espacial Internacional (ISS) y un pedazo de tan solo un milímetro destruiría subsistemas satelitales.
La mayoría de estos desechos son resultado de explosiones propias de los satélites y cohetes y de colisiones con otros objetos, y ambas situaciones multiplican el número de fragmentos. Se espera además que la basura aumente porque la carrera espacial continúa su desarrollo y, sobre todo, porque los pequeños satélites y de bajo coste invaden cada vez más el espacio.
