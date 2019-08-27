Público
Casa Real El rey Juan Carlos pasa a planta

Su estado de salud continúa evolucionando positivamente tras la operación cardíaca, por lo que ha recibido esta martes las visitas de la infanta Elena y sus hijos, Federica y Froilán, y de su mujer, la reina Sofía. 

Juan Carlos I de Borbón, actual rey emérito. Archivo|EFE

El rey Juan Carlos ha abandonado ya la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Quirón Salud Madrid y ha sido trasladado a planta, donde se recupera, de forma satisfactoria, del triple "bypass" aortocoronario que se le practicó el pasado sábado.

La gerente territorial de los hospitales Quirón, Lucía Alonso, ha sido la encargada de leer este martes el nuevo parte médico en el que se informa que el rey "se encuentra en planta de hospitalización".

Su evolución "sigue siendo satisfactoria", añade el informe. Este martes, el rey ha recibido la visita a las 10:30 horas de la reina Sofía y, media hora después, de la infanta Elena acompañada de sus dos hijos, Victoria Federica y Froilán.

El monarca ingresó el pasado viernes en la clínica privada para someterse a una intervención cardíaca, llegando un día antes de lo inicialmente previsto. Al día siguiente, trascendió que la operación se había desarrollado de manera satisfactoria y sin incidencias, recibiendo esa misma jornada las visitas de su hijo y sucesor, Felipe VI, y su mujer Sofía. 

Durante las pasadas jornadas del domingo y el lunes, su recuperación continuó avanzando en buenos términos. El día siguiente a la operación ya presentaba "buen ánimo" y pudo incorporarse e ingerir algunos alimentos. Después, durante el lunes, ya pudo dar sus primeros pasos mientras esperaba a su inminente traslado a planta, que finalmente se ha producido este martes. 

