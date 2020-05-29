Estás leyendo: Detenido el hijo de una mujer hallada muerta en un incendio en Santa Coloma

El aviso se ha recibido sobre las 8.45 horas de este viernes y se han activado ocho dotaciones de Bomberos de la Generalitat, que han dado el fuego por extinguido poco después.

Una patrulla de Mossos d'Esquadra en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona)

EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 37 años tras hallar muerta esta mañana a su madre en el interior de una vivienda incendiada en la localidad de Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona) por su presunta relación con los hechos, ha informado la policía catalana.

El sospechoso ha sido arrestado después de que los Bomberos de la Generalitat encontraran el cadáver de una mujer en el segundo piso de un edificio ubicado en la Avenida del Barnús, donde se ha prendido fuego, y cuya causa de la muerte todavía no ha sido esclarecida.

El hijo de la fallecida ha sido detenido en el mismo inmueble por su posible implicación en la muerte de la mujer, un caso del que se ha hecho cargo la División de Investigación Criminal de la Región Policial Metropolitana Norte para esclarecer las circunstancias de los hechos.

Los bomberos han encontrado a la víctima cuando han acudido al lugar de los hechos para extinguir el incendio, que se había iniciado en el segundo piso del edificio situado la Avenida del Banús.

El aviso se ha recibido sobre las 8.45 horas de este viernes y se han activado ocho dotaciones de Bomberos de la Generalitat, que han dado el fuego por extinguido poco después.

También han participado en el suceso efectivos del cuerpo de Bomberos de Barcelona, la policía local de Santa Coloma de Gramenet y del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

