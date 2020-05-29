Diario Público
Coronavirus La cara para enmarcar de un diputado del PP ante un contundente y elegante rapapolvo de Illa

"Está muy obsesionado con que haya muchas cámaras, yo muy poco". Así respondió el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, a un diputado del Partido Popular durante la Comisión de Sanidad del Congreso, este jueves.

El diputado del PP por Ciudad Real, Juan Antonio Callejas, le atacó con la historia de una vecina cuyo padre había muerto y que pedía que le hicieran un test. Callejas se dirigió así a Illa: "Dado que estamos aquí con todas las cámaras le pido, por favor, que use una de ellas para dirigirse a ella, que se llama Margarita, para poder pedirle perdón por la gestión tan lamentable que ha hecho su Gobierno".

Illa respondió contundente y visiblemente hastiado: "Espectáculos los justos. Cuando hago alusiones a una persona o tengo que dirigirme a una persona lo hago en privado. No ante cámaras. Es como se hacen las cosas señoría. Está muy obsesionado con que hay muchas cámaras viéndonos. Yo muy poco".

