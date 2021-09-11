Dos muertos por disparos en Tarragona y se investiga quién mató al segundo

BARCELONAActualizado:
Dos hombres han muerto esta madrugada en Tarragona en un suceso cuyas circunstancias investigan ahora los Mossos, sobre todo la muerte del segundo de ellos, un hecho para el que no descartan ninguna hipótesis, incluidas la de que falleciera por un intercambio de disparos con la Policía o que se suicidara al ver a los agentes.
Fuentes de los Mossos han informado que el suceso ha tenido lugar sobre las 02:00 horas cuando la Policía catalana ha sido alertada de que se habían oído disparos en un piso ubicado en la calle Reding. Cuando los agentes han llegado al piso han encontrado el cadáver de un hombre y ha comenzado la búsqueda del posible agresor por la zona.
Una vez localizado el presunto autor de la muerte del primer hombre, este segundo "ha resultado muerto por arma de fuego" en unas circunstancias que ahora se investigan.
Las citadas fuentes han indicado que las dos hipótesis principales con las que se trabaja son que falleciera en un intercambio de balas con los agentes o que el hombre se dispara al verse acorralado.
Los investigadores descartan, en principio, la hipótesis de que los disparos que le provocaron la muerte los disparase un tercer actor del suceso. A la espera del resultado de las autopsias, se desconoce la edad, identidad, nacionalidad y relación que mantenían las dos víctimas, así como la causa que provocó este suceso. El caso se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario.
