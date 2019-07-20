Público
Catalunya prohibirá fumar en las terrazas y en las marquesinas de autobús 

Las medidas se incluirán en la ley que prepara la Agència de Salut Pública en Catalunya y que pretende tener lista para 2020. 

Un hombre fuma en un aterraza. EFE

La nueva ley de adicciones que la Agència de Salut Pública en Catalunya prepara para 2020 prohibirá fumar en las terrazas y en todo lugar abierto donde cualquiera se vea obligado a respirar el humo del tabaco de otro. Estas medidas se recogerán en el apartado de nuevas limitaciones al tabaco, aunque como ha indicado el secretario de Salut Pública, Joan Guix, y recoge La Vanguardia "hay mucho que negociar".

Además de terrazas y marquesinas, la ley prevé prohibir el tabaco en los trenes, en los recintos deportivos al aire libre y en el interior de los coches. A la actual prohibición de fumar dentro de los centros escolares y en los centros de salud se añadirá un perímetro de cinco metros para evitar que a la salida de estos recintos se creen nubes de humo de tabaco.  

La ley pretende equiparar al tabaco todas las nuevas modalidades de tabaco calentado sin combustión o de cigarrillo electrónico. Del mismo modo, aumentarán los controles para que se cumpla la actual ley que prohíbe fumar en las terrazas que no tengan dos paredes abiertas para que circule el aire. 

