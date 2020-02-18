Catorce migrantes mueren ahogados en el Mediterráneo de camino a Canarias

madrid
Catorce migrantes, entre ellos dos niños, han perdido la vida en el Mediterráneo después de que su barco naufragara en su intento de llegar a Europa. Según informa Alarm Phone –plataforma independiente que asiste a los viajeros en sus rutas por este mar–, los 28 migrantes que viajaban en total en la embarcación tenían como destino final las Islas Canarias.
Estos alertaron de su partida a la plataforma el pasado viernes 14 de febrero. Sin embargo, tras tres días de travesía su barco se hundió. En un primer momento, fueron asistidos por un pesquero que faenaba en la zona y en última instancia por la marina marroquí, que trasladó a los supervivientes a una comisaría de Daklha.
