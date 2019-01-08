Público
Catorce provincias de cinco comunidades en alerta por frío y viento

La Aemet advierte de que con alerta amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha activado la alerta naranja por fenómenos costeros en Menorca, por olas de 3 metros y viento del norte de fuerza 7; y la amarilla en el norte y nordeste de Mallorca.

Fenómenos costeros en Baleares el pasado 6 de enero de 2019. EFE

Catorce provincias de cinco comunidades autónomas están en alerta este martes –de las veintinueve a primera hora del día– por aviso amarillo por viento, fenómenos costeros y temperaturas muy bajas que afectarán sobre todo a zonas del interior peninsular, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

En Aragón, Huesca está en aviso amarillo por viento del norte con rachas de hasta 80 kilómetros por hora en el Pirineo oscense.

En Castilla y León, Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria y Zamora están en aviso amarillo por valores que estarán en torno a los seis grados bajo cero sobre todo en la Meseta, Sistema Central, Cordillera Cantábrica y Sanabria.

En Catalunya, Girona está en aviso amarillo por fenómenos costeros en el Ampurdán con viento del norte y noroeste de fuerza 7 y olas de hasta tres metros de altura; mientras Lleida y Tarragona lo están por rachas de viento del noroeste de 80 kilómetros por hora en el Pirineo, litoral sur y prelitoral sur.

En la Comunidad Valenciana, Castellón está en aviso por viento del noroeste y rachas máximas de 80 kilómetros por hora en el interior norte.

En Baleares, Menorca está en alerta por fenómenos costeros con viento del norte y mar de fondo con olas de tres metros de altura.

La Aemet advierte de que con amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

