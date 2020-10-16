CCOO denuncia ante la Inspección de Trabajo la acumulación de residuos peligrosos en el Gregorio Marañón

madridActualizado:
La Sección Sindical de CCOO del Hospital Universitario Gregorio Marañón ha denunciado este viernes ante la Inspección de Trabajo la acumulación de residuos peligrosos en el Gregorio Marañón en zonas no seguras.
En la denuncia, a la que ha tenido acceso Público, se destaca que el pasado martes los delegados de Prevención del sindicato registraron un escrito solicitando información sobre la acumulación de Residuos Biosanitarios Especiales (RBE) en el patio interno del hospital.
En el escrito, se recoge que dichos residuos están "depositados en zonas del patio interno del hospital, por donde pasan trabajadores y trabajadoras durante el ejercicio de sus funciones".
En la denuncia, avisan de que se ha "comprobado que los residuos almacenados en el patio del hospital exceden el tiempo máximo de 72 horas de estancia". Los delegados de Prevención alertan de que "se está almacenando residuos peligrosos para la salud de los trabajadores y el medio ambiente en lugares no previstos para ese fin".
Al no obtener respuesta de la Dirección-Gerencia, Servicio de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales, Medicina Preventiva y a la Presidencia el Comité de Seguridad y Salud, piden a la Inspección de Trabajo que se tomen medidas.
