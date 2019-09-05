Público
Ceuta El menor migrante hallado inconsciente en Ceuta murió por causas naturales

Los resultados preliminares de la autopsia apuntan a que el menor tuvo una "muerte natural", aunque el dictamen forense definitivo está pendiente del resultado de las analíticas toxicológicas encargadas.

La entrada a urgencias del Hospital Universitario de Ceuta.- EFE / ARCHIVO

El migrante de 17 años que falleció el pasado día 1 en Ceuta tras ser hallado inconsciente en el puerto de la ciudad murió por causas naturales, según los primeros datos de la autopsia.

Fuentes policiales han informado de que los resultados preliminares de la autopsia apuntan a que el menor tuvo una "muerte natural", aunque el dictamen forense definitivo está pendiente del resultado de las analíticas toxicológicas encargadas.

El joven fue localizado el pasado domingo tumbado en el suelo, inconsciente y convulsionando en la avenida del puerto de Ceuta, cerca de una gasolinera. Trasladado al Hospital Universitario, sufrió una parada cardiorrespiratoria en Urgencias de la que no pudieron salvar su la vida.

El menor carecía de documentación pero el testimonio de otros jóvenes ha permitido determinar que tenía 17 años y era marroquí. Había estado alojado en un centro de menores del que siempre se escapaba cuando lo trasladaban a él.

