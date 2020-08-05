madrid
La Guardia Civil ha hallado el cadáver de una anciana de unos 70 años que estaba semienterrada en un parque del municipio madrileño de Chapinería, según han informado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado.
El cuerpo fue localizado este martes por el perro de un vecino de la zona que fue el que encontró los restos y avisó a las fuerzas de seguridad.
Según ha adelantado Telemadrid, el cuerpo sin vida de esta mujer estaba descuartizado y fue localizado por un vecino que paseaba a su perro en esta zona, quien halló alguna de las extremidades.
El cadáver estaba semienterrado y correspondería a una vecina de la zona sin que conste denuncia de desaparición. Ante el hallazgo de los restos cadavéricos, la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las causas de esta muerte.
Los vecinos de la zona han explicado a Efe que la fallecida se llama María, que tenía 70 años y que vivía cerca del lugar donde ha aparecido su cuerpo.
La zona ha sido acordonada y los agentes del instituto armado se encuentran desde primera hora de este miércoles recabando pruebas sobre el terreno con la ayuda de perros entrenados para estos casos.
La Guardia Civil mantiene abiertas por el momento todas las hipótesis sobre el caso, en el que no hay detenidos y que está pendiente aún de identificar a la víctima.
