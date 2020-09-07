madrid
El cirujano valenciano Pedro Cavadas, reconocido internacionalmente por sus trasplantes y cirugía reconstructiva, continúa haciendo intervenciones a pacientes que, en muchos casos, habían perdido todas las esperanzas.
Enol Jordán Castaño, de 23 años, diagnosticado con el síndrome de Warkamy, ha conseguido volver a andar después de ser operado por el médico valenciano.
Su familia recuerda que el joven nació con el síndrome de Warkamy, una enfermedad conocida como trisomía 8 que provoca malformaciones en distintos órganos. La patología le afectó a los tendones, que no crecían al mismo ritmo que el resto del cuerpo, explica El Comercio.
"Nunca sabrá lo que ha hecho por nosotros"
Contactó con el doctor Cavadas para intentar iniciar un tratamiento nuevo: "Se cambia la musculatura de atrás a adelante, se coloca la rótula en su sitio, que está desviada, rehabilitación y a caminar", le aseguró el doctor en su primera consulta.
Enol fue intervenido en el hospital Gregorio Marañon de Madrid en 2010, donde le aseguraron que no volvería a andar nunca más, pero en noviembre volverá a València para poder recibir el alta definitiva de una operación que le ha permitido caminar sin ayuda.
Pero el doctor, que durante la pandemia, ha compartido varias predicciones acerca de la gravedad del coronavirus, operó tres veces a Enol en el hospital de Manises, después comenzó con la rehabilitación y desde hace dos meses que ya camina sin ayuda, "nunca sabrá lo que ha hecho por nosotros", agradece el joven.
