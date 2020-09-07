madridActualizado:
Los establecimientos de ocio nocturno de Zaragoza que tengan en vigor la licencia podrán abrir como cafeterías y restaurantes de forma temporal mientras las restricciones por la emergencia del coronavirus continúen.
Así lo ha reconocido este lunes el concejal de Urbanismo, Víctor Serrano, quien ha asegurado que su área está trabajando para que estos establecimientos funcionen "de manera excepcional" como cafeterías.
Para ello, los locales de ocio nocturno deberán iniciar un trámite de conversión de licencia que, según informan desde el Consistorio, será "sencillo", en tanto que bastará con una simple declaración responsable.
El objetivo de esta medida temporal es permitir que las discotecas y lugares de ocio nocturno –ahora cerrados por el repunte de la pandemia en España– puedan reabrir y minimizar las pérdidas económicas, tal y como informa El Periódico de Aragón. Está previsto que la nueva norma sea aprobada este viernes.
