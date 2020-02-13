Estás leyendo: Madrid financia 15 colegios privados con su plan de ayudas a la concertada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Comunidad de Madrid Madrid financia 15 colegios privados con su plan de ayudas a la concertada

La Comunidad ha entregado casi 200.000 euros para pagar el bachillerato de 67 estudiantes, pese a la promesa inicial de solo destinar la ayuda a centros concertados. El Gobierno de Ayuso se desvincula del programa de Ángel Garrido y promete cambiarlo. 

El Gobierno de Ayuso desaprueba la gestión de Garrido y promete cambiar el programa / EP
El Gobierno de Ayuso desaprueba la gestión de Garrido y promete cambiar el programa / EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

En septiembre de 2018 el Gobierno popular de la Comunidad de Madrid, entonces dirigido por Ángel Garrido, se comprometió a ayudar económicamente a los estudiantes de centros concertados en su salto de la ESO a Bachillerato. Apenas un año y medio después, El País ha destapado que 176.787 euros –el 5% del presupuesto total de 4,5 millones– se ha destinado finalmente a financiar los estudios de 67 estudiantes en centros privados.

La ayuda, que ya fue criticada en su día por destinar dinero a centros privados-concertados en una fase educativa no obligatoria como es el Bachillerato, ha sido unánimemente criticada por la oposición tras esta revelación. En un principio, ambicionaba permitir a los estudiantes de centros concertados poder permanecer en dichos colegios al terminar la ESO, ya que el Bachillerato en los mismos no era concertado, sino privado. 

Según recoge este diario, el actual Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso achaca esta disfunción en las ayudas a la gestión del anterior Ejecutivo, pese a que su responsable forma parte de su equipo, ahora como representante de Ciudadanos, en el área de Transporte. Desde la consejería de Educación apuntan que la ayuda se restringirá a los colegios concertados de cara al curso 2020-21.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú