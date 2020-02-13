madrid
En septiembre de 2018 el Gobierno popular de la Comunidad de Madrid, entonces dirigido por Ángel Garrido, se comprometió a ayudar económicamente a los estudiantes de centros concertados en su salto de la ESO a Bachillerato. Apenas un año y medio después, El País ha destapado que 176.787 euros –el 5% del presupuesto total de 4,5 millones– se ha destinado finalmente a financiar los estudios de 67 estudiantes en centros privados.
La ayuda, que ya fue criticada en su día por destinar dinero a centros privados-concertados en una fase educativa no obligatoria como es el Bachillerato, ha sido unánimemente criticada por la oposición tras esta revelación. En un principio, ambicionaba permitir a los estudiantes de centros concertados poder permanecer en dichos colegios al terminar la ESO, ya que el Bachillerato en los mismos no era concertado, sino privado.
Según recoge este diario, el actual Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso achaca esta disfunción en las ayudas a la gestión del anterior Ejecutivo, pese a que su responsable forma parte de su equipo, ahora como representante de Ciudadanos, en el área de Transporte. Desde la consejería de Educación apuntan que la ayuda se restringirá a los colegios concertados de cara al curso 2020-21.
