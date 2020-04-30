Estás leyendo: La Policía denuncia a Rajoy por saltarse el confimamiento para hacer ejercicio

Las sanciones por este tipo de infracciones podrían suponer para Mariano Rajoy una multa superior a los 600 euros. La Policía Nacional remitió a la Delegación del Gobierno el relato de los hechos hace una semana. 

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy haciendo deporte en una imagen de archivo.

madrid

efe

El Ministerio del Interior ha remitido a la Delegación del Gobierno de Madrid un oficio ante la posible infracción cometida por el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy por saltarse el estado de alarma al hacer deporte en las inmediaciones de su domicilio en la capital.

En un vídeo, difundido el pasado 14 de abril por La Sexta, Rajoy se encontraba en los alrededores de su casa con ropa deportiva y, según informó esa cadena de televisión, no era la primera vez, ya que sus salidas para hacer ejercicio eran habituales y habían ocasionado la queja de algunos de sus vecinos.

Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior han indicado a Efe que, tras esas denuncias, la Policía Nacional realizó las comprobaciones imprescindibles y hace una semana remitió a la Delegación del Gobierno el relato de los hechos.

No obstante, por el momento no se ha incoado el expediente en espera de que se realicen otros trámites, según fuentes de la Delegación. Las sanciones por este tipo de infracciones podrían suponer para Mariano Rajoy una multa superior a los 600 euros.

