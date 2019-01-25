El Consejo Audiovisual analizará el tratamiento mediático sobre el caso Julen

El Consejo Audiovisual de Andalucía (CAA) analizará el tratamiento mediático del accidente y rescate del niño Julen en Totalán (Málaga) por parte de las principales televisiones ante la posibilidad de que "se hayan vulnerado derechos fundamentales de los familiares del menor", según un comunicado.
En anteriores ocasiones, con motivo de otros sucesos trágicos o violentos, el Consejo ha reiterado la necesidad de que los medios de comunicación mantengan un "respeto absoluto de los derechos fundamentales de las personas involucradas, como el derecho a la intimidad, al honor y a la propia imagen".
Asimismo, el CAA ha reclamado a las televisiones que "huyan del amarillismo y de la espectacularización de estos casos, acudan siempre a fuentes fiables y eviten la difusión de bulos que contribuyan al desasosiego de los familiares afectados por una determinada tragedia mediática". El rescate del niño comenzó el pasado 13 de enero tras caer a un pozo en dicha localidad malagueña.
Para contribuir a un tratamiento adecuado de este tipo de casos a los principios básicos del periodismo, el CAA ha aprobado en los últimos años recomendaciones sobre la aparición de menores en emisiones relativas a sucesos luctuosos o dramáticos, la guía de buenas prácticas para el tratamiento informativo de las desapariciones, o la Guía para el tratamiento de procesos judiciales en la que se incluye un apartado sobre los menores de edad.
