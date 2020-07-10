Los ciudadanos contagiados con covid-19 no podrán acudir a votar en las elecciones de Galicia ni las de Euskadi este domingo. En concreto, el Gobierno Vasco afirma que unas 200 personas que han dado positivo no podrán ir a las urnas. El conselleiro de Sanidade de la Xunta, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, ha comunicado que las personas que "tienen síntomas no pueden ir a votar".

En Euskadi tampoco podrán acudir a votar las personas a las que se les ha indicado la realización de PCR y ese día todavía estuvieran pendientes de resultado. Sin embargo, otras 500 que tienen realizada una PCR negativa, sí podrán acudir al colegio electoral pero cumpliendo determinadas medidas de protección.

En Galicia, el conselleiro de Sanidade, Jesús Vázquez Almuiña, ha subrayado este viernes que las personas que "tienen síntomas (de covid-19) no pueden ir a votar" este domingo. Así lo ha manifestado en una rueda de prensa en la que ha animado a acudir a las urnas con "seguridad", siguiendo las medidas de lavado de manos, uso de mascarilla y "aprovechando las horas en las que no hay mucha gente".

"Si hacen eso y vuelven al domicilio es totalmente seguro tanto en A Mariña como en el resto de Galicia", ha resaltado el titular de Sanidade. "Pedimos sentidiño", ha abundado.