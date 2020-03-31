Estás leyendo: Un juez ordena el desalojo de un CIE en las Islas Canarias por coronavirus

El magistrado Arcadio Díaz Tejera ha solicitado que medio centenar de migrantes indocumentados sean desalojados de las instalaciones durante el estado de alarma por el coronavirus. 

Vista del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Barranco Seco, localizado en la ciudad de Las Palmas en la isla de Gran Canaria. EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.
madrid

agencias

El juez encargado de supervisar el funcionamiento del Centro de Internamiento para Extranjeros (CIE) de Barranco Seco (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria), Arcadio Díaz Tejera, ha ordenado el desalojo de todos los inmigrantes que aún se encuentran en su interior, avanza el Tribunal Superior de Justicia.

El magistrado Díaz ha dado instrucciones este martes, 31 de marzo, a las autoridades para que los internos que aún quedan en el CIE de la capital grancanaria sean reubicados en centros de acogida social.

El magistrado ha indicado que en el centro no existen las condiciones adecuadas para garantizar el aislamiento de los internos por coronavirus

Además, expone que el ritmo de remisión debe ser el "mas ágil posible debido al progresivo contagio" que se está produciendo en el centro por el "hacinamiento en que se encuentran los internos y por la inexistencia de las condiciones adecuadas" para garantizar el debido aislamiento de los internos con síntomas o que han dado positivo por contagio del coronavirus.

A falta de confirmación de las cifras por parte de la Delegación del Gobierno, las estimaciones que maneja la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR) de Canarias indican que en Barranco Seco había en este momento medio centenar de internos, ya que desde que decretó el estado de alarma no se había ingresado en él a ninguno de los inmigrantes que han ido llegando en pateras a la isla.

