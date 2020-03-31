El Departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias ha intervenido en la Residencia Sant Adrià de Besòs, donde viven una veintena de ancianos, ya que según la Generalitat, "el actual equipo directivo ha renunciado a sus obligaciones" por falta de personal.

Según ha informado la consellería, la gestión de este centro para la tercera edad la asumirá directamente el Consorcio Salud y Social de Catalunya.

La intervención se ha efectuado después de que la Inspección de Servicios Sociales ha constatado que "no se han tomado suficientes medidas de aislamiento y no hay dirección técnica ni responsable higiénico-sanitaria, lo que evidencia que el actual equipo directivo ha renunciado a sus obligaciones y no puede seguir gestionando el centro".

La Inspección de Servicios sociales apunta que "no se han tomado suficientes medidas de aislamiento" en el centro

Según la Generalitat, actualmente hay 14 personas internas con sintomatología de la infección por Covid-19, y 6 sin síntomas. Aun así, han aislado el área de centro de día para evitar contagios.

De los 27 trabajadores que forman la plantilla, hay 15 que están de baja o no han acudido a trabajar. La Fundación Consorcio Salud y Social también aportará la dotación de personal necesaria.

El Departamento ha adoptado esta medida dado que los informes que constan, así como el informe del Servicio de Inspección y Registro, constatan que "el centro residencial presenta una situación excepcional de imposibilidad para cumplir con la Orden SND / 256/2020, de 19 de marzo, de medidas relativas a las residencias de ancianos y centros sociosanitarios" ante la actual situación de crisis por la pandemia.

