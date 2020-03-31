Estás leyendo: La Generalitat catalana interviene en un geriátrico por falta de personal

Público

Coronavirus - Catalunya La Generalitat catalana interviene en un geriátrico por falta de personal

En el centro se encuentran 16 personas mayores internas con síntomas por infección de Covid-19.

Situación del coronavirus en las residencias de ancianos en Catalunya. / EFE
Situación del coronavirus en Catalunya. / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El Departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias ha intervenido en la Residencia Sant Adrià de Besòs, donde viven una veintena de ancianos, ya que según la Generalitat, "el actual equipo directivo ha renunciado a sus obligaciones" por falta de personal.

Según ha informado la consellería, la gestión de este centro para la tercera edad la asumirá directamente el Consorcio Salud y Social de Catalunya.

La intervención se ha efectuado después de que la Inspección de Servicios Sociales ha constatado que "no se han tomado suficientes medidas de aislamiento y no hay dirección técnica ni responsable higiénico-sanitaria, lo que evidencia que el actual equipo directivo ha renunciado a sus obligaciones y no puede seguir gestionando el centro".

Según la Generalitat, actualmente hay 14 personas internas con sintomatología de la infección por Covid-19, y 6 sin síntomas. Aun así, han aislado el área de centro de día para evitar contagios.

De los 27 trabajadores que forman la plantilla, hay 15 que están de baja o no han acudido a trabajar. La Fundación Consorcio Salud y Social también aportará la dotación de personal necesaria.

El Departamento ha adoptado esta medida dado que los informes que constan, así como el informe del Servicio de Inspección y Registro, constatan que "el centro residencial presenta una situación excepcional de imposibilidad para cumplir con la Orden SND / 256/2020, de 19 de marzo, de medidas relativas a las residencias de ancianos y centros sociosanitarios" ante la actual situación de crisis por la pandemia. 

