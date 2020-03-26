Estás leyendo: China cierra de nuevo sus fronteras a los extranjeros por el coronavirus

Público
Público

Coronavirus China cierra de nuevo sus fronteras a los extranjeros por el coronavirus

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores chino, Wang Yin, apunta que se realizarán estas medidas "ante la situación del brote y las prácticas en otros países".

El ministro de Exteriores de China, Wang Yi. / EFE
El ministro de Exteriores de China, Wang Yi. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

El Gobierno de China ha anunciado que suspenderá a partir del sábado 28 de marzo, la entrada al país de extranjeros, aunque cuenten con visados o permisos de residencia, a causa de la pandemia de coronavirus.

"La entrada con visados diplomáticos, de servicios o cortesía no se verán afectadas", ha dicho el Ministerio de Exteriores chino en un comunicado, en el que ha agregado que la medida es "temporal".

Desde el Ministerio de Exteriores chino han asegurado que se seguirá gestionando adecuadamente los intercambios internacionales

Así, ha detallado que Pekín "se ha visto forzado" a adoptar la medida "ante la situación del brote y las prácticas en otros países".

"China estará en contacto cercano con todas las partes y gestionará de forma adecuada los intercambios con el resto del mundo bajo estas circunstancias especiales", ha manifestado.

Por último, el Ministerio de Exteriores chino ha asegurado que "las medidas mencionadas serán calibradas a la luz del desarrollo de la situación y anunciadas de forma acorde".

Actualización del Covid-19 en China

Las autoridades del gigante asiático han afirmado que no se registraron casos nuevos de transmisión local en el país --incluida la ciudad de Wuhan, epicentro del brote--, mientras que ha confirmado 67 casos importados.

Hasta el momento, China ha confirmado 3.287 muertes por el coronavirus y un total de 81.285 casos. De ellos, más de 74.000 han sido dados de alta.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú