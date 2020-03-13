Estás leyendo: Las fábricas catalanas de papel higiénico aumentan su producción ante el aumento de la demanda

Público

Coronavirus Las fábricas catalanas de papel higiénico aumentan su producción ante el aumento de la demanda

Las empresas garantizan el suministro de productos.

Un trabajador transporta numerosos rollos de papel higiénico en un carro de la compra dirección a un comercio en el centro de Málaga. - EFE
BARCELONA

EFE

Las fábricas catalanas de papel higiénico y de cocina han tenido que incrementar su producción ante un aumento repentino de la demanda debido al coronavirus, que ha llevado a algunos supermercados a agotar sus existencias.

Decenas de camiones están esperando en las puertas de la fábrica de la multinacional sueca Essity en la localidad de Puigpelat (Tarragona) para cargar papel higiénico para reponer las existencias de los supermercados.

"La demanda de nuestros productos ha aumentado recientemente, pero Essity cuenta con planes de continuidad del negocio para garantizar el suministro de productos", han señalado fuentes de la multinacional que tiene su sede en Catalunya en Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona).

Según la empresa, sus "equipos de aprovisionamiento, logística y suministro están monitorizando la situación y listos para dar seguimiento e informar a los clientes según sea necesario".

"El plan de contingencia, una labor habitual de las operaciones comerciales, prevé medidas para maximizar la eficiencia de las líneas de manera que se pueda hacer frente a estos picos de demanda sin necesidad de contratar personal externo", han señalado las mismas fuentes.

Una portavoz de la compañía ha reconocido que lo fundamental es "garantizar la seguridad de nuestros empleados" y en este sentido han explicado que desde el mes de febrero han tomado medidas preventivas "para minimizar el impacto".

