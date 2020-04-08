Estás leyendo: El fundador de Twitter dona 1.000 millones de dólares, un 30% de su fortuna, para la lucha contra el coronavirus

La donación de Jack Dorsey equivale aproximadamente a un 28% de su patrimonio personal.

Jack Dorsey, fundador de Twitter. REUTERS
madrid

europa press

El cofundador y consejero delegado de Twitter, Jack Dorsey, ha anunciado una aportación de 1.000 millones de dólares (922 millones de euros) de su fortuna personal para financiar la lucha contra la covid-19 y otras causas benéficas. La donación equivale aproximadamente a un 28% de su patrimonio personal.

Dorsey ha explicado en su perfil en Twitter que realizará dicha transferencia desde su compañía de pagos digitales Square, de la que también es consejero delegado, para financiar la lucha contra el coronavirus.

Jack Dorsey ha anunciado que "el enfoque se centrará en la salud y la educación de las niñas, así como en la renta básica universal"

"Después de desarmar esta pandemia, el enfoque se centrará en la salud y la educación de las niñas, así como en UBI (Universal Basic Income, o renta básica universal", ha indicado.

El empresario ha precisado que la decisión de sacar los fondos de Square se debe a que actualmente cuenta en esa compañía con mucha más presencia, aunque ha subrayado que el impacto que ese dinero tendrá "debería beneficiar a ambas compañías a largo plazo porque está ayudando a las personas".

"Las necesidades son cada vez más urgentes, y quiero ver el impacto en mi vida. Espero que esto inspire a otros a hacer algo similar. La vida es demasiado corta, así que hagamos todo lo que podamos hoy para ayudar a las personas ahora", ha apostillado.

