Según ha explicado el Ejecutivo regional en un comunicado, la condición es que se respeten las medidas de protección individual y colectiva dispuestas por las autoridades sanitarias competentes.

Imagen de recurso del Cementerio de la Almudena. — Archivo / Europa Press

La Comunidad de Madrid permitirá la circulación a cementerios o lugares de enterramiento autorizados comprendidos en zonas restringidas el Día de Todos los Santos. 

Según ha explicado el Ejecutivo regional en un comunicado, la condición es que se respeten las medidas de protección individual y colectiva dispuestas por las autoridades sanitarias competentes. En una de las zonas con restricciones, Daroca, se encuentra el Cementerio de la Almudena.

Del mismo modo, la asistencia a lugares de culto no podrá superar el 50% de su aforo (salvo en las zonas básicas de salud con medidas específicas, donde se reduce a un tercio).

