La Agencia Española del Medicamento no ha dado el visto bueno a su lanzamiento y en el CSIC siguen a la espera.

En la imagen numerosas personas esperan por si tuvieran alguna reacción tras recibir su dosis de vacuna en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias de Valencia. Ana Escobar / EFE

MADRID

El equipo del investigador español Mariano Esteban del Centro Nacional de Biotecnología (CSIC), junto con Biofabri, no ha recibido la autorización por parte de la Agencia Española del Medicamento (AEMPS) para comenzar los ensayos en humanos de la vacuna española, según han confirmado fuentes del CSIC a Europa Press.

El CSIC está a la espera del informe de la AEMPS que valorará los últimos ensayos clínicos llevados a cabo con la vacuna española, por lo que no saben el motivo de la paralización del proceso. Según ha informado El Español, esta medida se ha tomado después de que el fármaco causase lesiones pulmonares a un mono. No obstante, el CSIC ha desmentido que la paralización del proceso sea por la muerte de un mono.

Según adelantaron hace meses, en la Fase I iban a participar 112 voluntarios en el Hospital de La Paz y se analizaría el efecto de las dosis, mientras que en la Fase II se evaluarían los resultados de inmunogenicidad y la seguridad en 500 voluntarios. Por último, en la Fase III se iban a reclutar entre 20.000 y 30.000 personas sanas en las que se pueda evaluar la eficacia de la vacuna.

El proyecto de Mariano Esteban y Juan García Arriaza consiste en utilizar como vehículo vacunal un virus altamente atenuado de la familia de la viruela para introducir la proteína de la espícula del SARS-CoV-2, que es la que permite que el virus entre en las células. De esta forma, se logra inmunizar a las personas para que generen anticuerpos contra esa proteína.

