Más de 100 millones de euros de la Unión Europea van a parar a manos de empresas agrícolas españolas, algunas de las cuales se dedican a la cría de toros. Según el diario alemán Die Tageszeitung, Alemania aporta el 20% del total del dinero. Un dinero que, según denuncian, va a parar a la tauromaquía.
En el artículo, el periodista y experto en medio ambiente Jost Maurin critica que este rito "es una crueldad animal que no puede justificarse por nada" y exigen a Merkel la inmediata retirada de todas las ayudas destinadas a corridas de toros: "Es un escándalo que Alemania también cofinancie este mal hábito a través de la UE", lamenta el autor.
"Este ritual perverso es tan repulsivo como los tormentos que sufren los cerdos en la agricultura moderna. La matanza extremadamente brutal como espectáculo no puede ser excusada por el hecho de que los toros de toreo, a diferencia de la mayoría del ganado, tienen acceso a los pastos. Porque la muerte de estos animales sigue siendo completamente innecesaria", denuncia el autor.
