El Corte Inglés dona a Fundación Aladina 3.000 juguetes para niños hospitalizados

Los destinatarios de los juguetes serán más de 1.000 niños hospitalizados a quienes la situación de confinamiento por el coronavirus también les ha afectado.
Los destinatarios de los juguetes serán más de 1.000 niños hospitalizados a quienes la situación de confinamiento por el coronavirus también les ha afectado.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés donará a Fundación Aladina más de 3.000 juguetes cuyo destino son los niños que se encuentran ingresados en 15 hospitales de toda España. Esta iniciativa, que arranca este jueves y se extiende durante la semana que viene, coincide con el Día del Niño Hospitalizado que se celebrará el próximo 13 de mayo.

Según destacó el grupo de grandes almacenes en una nota, los destinatarios de los juguetes serán más de 1.000 niños que en estos momentos se encuentran ingresados y a quienes la situación de confinamiento también les ha afectado.

Los primeros juguetes llegan este jueves a cuatro hospitales madrileños: el Niño Jesús, La Paz, Doce de Octubre y Gregorio Marañón. La segunda fase se realizará la próxima semana, cuando los juguetes lleguen a otros 11 hospitales de distintas ciudades españolas.

Peluches, muñecos de acción, muñecas, juegos infantiles de construcción, educativos, que activan la movilidad, juegos de entretenimiento, marionetas, robots, juegos de robótica, coches, aviones, camiones, patinetes y pomperos buscarán "arrancar una sonrisa" a los pequeños.

Según el impulsor de Fundación Aladina, Paco Arango, "en Aladina estamos desolados porque debido a la situación sanitaria no podemos ir a los hospitales". "Los niños están muy solos y queríamos, con motivo del Día del Niño Hospitalizado, llevarles un montón de regalos. Gracias a la generosidad de El Corte Inglés vamos a hacer esto posible y a regalar muchísimas sonrisas a niños enfermos entregando más de 3.000 juguetes en diferentes hospitales de España. A veces, durante las crisis, ocurren cosas maravillosas como esta", comentó.

