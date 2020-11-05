madrid
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 21.908 casos más de covid-19, de los que 9.606 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 8.924 registrados este miércoles, elevándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 1.306.316.
La tasa media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días se sitúa en los 527,30 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado este jueves 368 más, 1.002 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 38.486 personas.
Actualmente hay 20.281 pacientes ingresados por Covid-19 en toda España y 2.802 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 2.421 ingresos y 2.339 altas. Además, en la última semana 4.796 personas han ingresado en un hospital como consecuencia de la infección provocada por el contagio del coronavirus y 364 en una UCI.
La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 16,35 por ciento y en las UCI en el 29,20 por ciento.
