Crimen machista Un hombre es detenido por matar a su mujer de un disparo en Laviana (Asturias)

oviedo

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre de 51 años como presunto autor de la muerte de su mujer, de 48, de un disparo en la localidad asturiana de Pola de Laviana, han informado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado.

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 4:20 horas de la pasada madrugada en un piso ubicado en número 3 de la calle puerto de Tarna, han añadido fuentes cercanas a la investigación. El homicidio fue comunicado a la Guardia Civil por un hijo de la pareja, de 20 años. 

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ya está trabajando en este caso para determinar si se trata de un nuevo crimen machista. "De confirmarse, la cifra de mujeres asesinadas por violencia de género ascendería a 13 en 2021 y a 1091 desde 2003", han explicado desde la institución. 

