Crisis coronavirus Un pasajero de un avión a Lanzarote da positivo mientras volaba a la isla

El Gobierno canario exigirá una investigación al viajero, el cuál estará sometido a cuarentena obligatoria además de los pasajeros que se sentaban cerca de él.

Dos viajeros reciben asistencia de los servicios de emergencias tras desembarcar en Lanzarote. / EFE
MADRID

efe

Un pasajero en el vuelo Madrid-Lanzarote ha sido sometido a cuarentena nada mñas aterrizar en el aeropuerto César Manrique, tras haber recibido la confirmación de que era positivo en coronavirus en las pruebas que se había realizado antes del viaje.

Había estado en contacto con un fallecido por la covid-19, y no esperó a los resultados para viajar. Los pasajeros que ocupaban los asientos colindantes también se deberán someter a cuarentena

El protocolo de prevención se ha activado en pleno vuelo, tras recibir los resultados positivos del análisis, según ha informado Efe. Los aviones disponen de filtros que renuevan constantemente el aire de la cabina y eliminan la mayor parte de los gérmenes.

Solo existe riesgo de contagio tras un tiempo de exposición, no tras una cercanía puntual

En estos casos, han precisado las fuentes, solo se considera necesario someter a aislamiento a los pasajeros de los asientos más cercanos al viajero positivo, porque solo existe riesgo de contagio tras un tiempo de exposición, no tras una cercanía puntual.

El Gobierno canario revisará si este pasajero, al que se le volverá a repetir las pruebas en siete días, cumplía alguna de esas circunstancias y si firmó una declaración irregular, ya que considera irresponsable que embarcara estando pendiente de que le dieran los resultados de un análisis de posible contagio.

La isla no registraba positivo alguno de coronavirus desde el 30 de abril y el Gobierno de Canarias tiene previsto solicitar para ella el pase a fase 3 de desconfinamiento el 8 de junio, lo mismo que para Tenerife, Gran Canaria, La Palma y Fuerteventura.

