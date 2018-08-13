El Gobierno considera que España "no es el puerto más seguro" para el Aquarius, que ha pedido a la UE un lugar donde desembarcar a las 141 personas que rescató frente a las costas de Libia el pasado viernes, porque no es "el más cercano según lo establecido en el Derecho Internacional".
Así lo han indicado fuentes de la Moncloa después del llamamiento efectuado por las ONG SOS Mediterranée y Médicos sin Fronteras, que gestionan el buque y que como sucedió el pasado mes de junio han recibido la negativa de Malta y de Italia de atracar en alguno de sus puertos.
Se trata de la primera acción que realiza el Aquarius tras el rescate de 629 personas que efectuó en junio, cuando ya recibió el rechazo de Italia y Malta para poder atracar, lo que motivó que España le ofreciera hacerlo en el puerto de Valencia.
En esta ocasión, los 141 migrantes que viajan a bordo, de los que la mitad son menores, 67 de ellos no acompañados, proceden de países como Bangladesh, Camerún, Ghana, Costa de Marfil, Nigeria, Senegal, Eritrea, Somalia, Marruecos y Egipto.
Ante esta situación, la Comisión Europea (CE) ha dicho estar en contacto con varios Estados miembros de la Unión Europea (UE) y ha ofrecido su "total apoyo diplomático" para resolver la situación.
"La Comisión está actualmente en contacto con un número de Estados miembros que se han acercado a nosotros a propósito de este incidente. Y como hemos hecho en numerosos casos previos, estamos preparados para aportar nuestro total apoyo diplomático (...) para resolver la situación", ha declarado la portavoz de la CE Tove Ernst.
El Ejecutivo comunitario, no obstante, no ha ofrecido detalles sobre los países con los que la CE ha tratado ni sobre el desarrollo de esas conversaciones.
