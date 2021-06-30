Todas las críticas que el PP vertió contra el matrimonio igualitario

madrid
Hace 16 años que se aprobó el matrimonio igualitario en España, pero no fue una lucha fácil. Desde el Partido Popular, pusieron todas las trabas posibles para evitar que la modificación del matrimonio igualitario en el Código Civil saliera adelante.
"Que hagan lo que quieran, pero que no lo llamen matrimonio", fue la mítica frase reproducida hasta la saciedad por la oposición. El propio Jose María Aznar ha dejado varias sentencias en esa línea: "Las uniones gays no deben ser equiparadas ni al matrimonio ni a la familia" o "La unión entre homosexuales no puede ser llamada matrimonio porque esto ofende a la población".
El Partido Popular llegó a interponer una demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra la reforma. El 30 de junio de 2005, el Congreso votó la ley, y como era de esperar, el PP votó en contra, a excepción de Celia Villalobos.
El líder de la oposición de ese momento, el expresidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, quiso rebatir al discurso que dio el también expresidente del Gobierno el día que se aprobó la ley, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Lo que sucedió fue que el presidente del Congreso del momento, Manuel Marín, le negó la palabra, y automáticamente, la bancada popular se levantó en protesta.
Así mismo, los miembros del Partido Popular han dejado para la historia frases que atentan contra los derechos de las personas LGTBIQ+. "Una institución entre un hombre y una mujer para procreación. Eso es y siempre ha sido el matrimonio", dijo Mariano Rajoy. El exalcalde de Pontons (Barcelona), Lluís Fernando Caldentey, definió a las personas homosexuales como "taradas". O la también célebre frase: "Si se suman dos manzanas, pues dan dos manzanas. Y si se suman una manzana y una pera, nunca pueden dar dos manzanas", de Ana Botella, tras el fallo del Constitucional.
