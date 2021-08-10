Estás leyendo: Cullera anuncia el cierre de sus playas de noche por el descontrol de los botellones y el aumento de la incidencia

Cullera anuncia el cierre de sus playas de noche por el descontrol de los botellones y el aumento de la incidencia

El alcalde de la localidad valenciana ha lamentado que se tenga que tomar la decisión "después de meses de esfuerzo".

alcalde de Cullera
La imagen que el alcalde de Cullera ha difundido sobre las aglomeraciones. Ayuntamiento de Cullera

La localidad valenciana de Cullera anuncia el cierre de sus playas en horario nocturno, de 00.30 a 08.00 horas, por el aumento de casos que vive el destino turístico las últimas semanas. El Ayuntamiento ha tomado la decisión después de los repetidos botellones que se acostumbraban a celebrar por la noche. Además incrementará la presencia policial para evitar aglomeraciones.

Cullera registra una incidencia de 382,26 casos por 100.000 casos y la de la Comunidad Valenciana es de 515,09, 76 puntos por debajo de la media nacional, según detallan los datos que publica el Ministerio de Sanidad.

El alcalde de Cullera, Jordi Mayor, ha lamentado en redes sociales que se han visto obligados por "imágenes intolerables" —en referencia a las aglomeraciones de personas bebiendo— y después de "meses de esfuerzo". "Y más cuando muchos establecimientos de ocio se ven forzados a cerrar a las 00.30 por las restricciones autonómicas”.

Al ser una ciudad turística, pasa de contar con una población de 22.520 habitantes a llegar hasta los 200.000 en temporada estival por el turismo nacional e internacional, según datos que aporta el Consistorio.

El primera edil anunció en otra publicación la nueva medida, "el cierre de todas las playas, desde las 00.30 hasta las 08.00, además de reforzar los controles policiales para evitar estas aglomeraciones incontrolables".

