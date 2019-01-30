Público
Abusos de la iglesia Un cura de Málaga ingresa en prisión tras ser detenido dos veces por corrupción de menores

El sacerdote, arrestado en agosto del pasado año en el marco de la operación 'Sandrina', ha sido detenido otra vez dentro de ese mismo procedimiento por presuntos delitos de corrupción de menores y abusos sexuales.

Imagen de archivo de una agente de policía investigando caso de pornografía infantil | Policía Nacional

El juzgado de instrucción número 12 de Málaga ha acordado el ingreso en prisión de un cura investigado por presuntos delitos de corrupción de menores y abusos sexuales, según han confirmado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA).

Este hombre fue detenido hace algún tiempo en una causa que lleva dicho juzgado y ahora ha sido detenido otra vez dentro de ese mismo procedimiento. Así, tras ser detenido esta segunda vez, fue puesto a disposición judicial el pasado lunes, acordando el juzgado su ingreso en prisión, según ha adelantado este miércoles diario SUR.

El sacerdote se encontraba en Málaga por motivos familiares y tras ser detenido en agosto, junto con otras tres personas, en el marco de la operación 'Sandrina', se ordenó la suspensión cautelar del ejercicio de todo ministerio sacerdotal. El Obispado de Málaga pidió perdón a las posibles víctimas.

La operación desarrollada en agosto del pasado año en Málaga se llevó a cabo, además de con el arresto de cuatro personas de entre los 36 y 48 años y nacionalidad española, con la práctica de seis registros domiciliarios en los que se intervinieron más de un centenar de soportes de almacenamiento con material pedófilo.

