MadridActualizado:
La crisis económica se mantiene como el principal problema para el 46,3% de los españoles por encima del coronavirus que es la mayor preocupación para el 41%, según el barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) del mes de mayo.
El sondeo, realizado entre el 4 y el 13 de mayo sobre una muestra de 3.814 entrevistas, también revela que el paro sigue siendo el tercer problema, asunto que inquieta al 39,3% de los encuestados.
En el mes de abril ya se observaba esa misma tendencia y la preocupación de los españoles por la crisis económica se situaba en primer lugar aunque con un porcentaje un poco más alto (48%), por delante de los peligros que se puedan derivar de la covid (45,1%) y el desempleo (37,7%).
En el mes de mayo, el CIS confirma que a los españoles también les preocupa, aunque en menor medida, "el mal comportamiento de los políticos" según desvela el 17,7% de los encuestados y los "problemas políticos en general", asegura otro 17%.
Para el 14,8% la situación de la sanidad es uno de los problemas a los que actualmente se enfrenta España. Ya con porcentajes más bajos se sitúan las preocupaciones de los españoles por asuntos como "la falta de acuerdos, unidad y capacidad de colaboración entre los partidos", en definitiva, la inestabilidad política, que causa incertidumbre al 8,4% de los encuestados o los problemas de índole social, 6,5%.
Sobre la situación económica de España, el 85% percibe que es "mala o muy mala", muy lejos del porcentaje de ciudadanos que califica la situación de regular (7,2%) o del 6,6 % que la tilda de "buena" y 0,1% "muy buena".
En el mes de abril y según el CIS, el 86,3% de los ciudadanos consideraba la situación económica "mala o muy mala", mientras que solo un 5,4% la considera buena o muy buena.
