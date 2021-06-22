Estás leyendo: La incidencia se mantiene estable en 92 casos mientras Sanidad suma 4.040 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 30 muertes

La incidencia se mantiene estable en 92 casos mientras Sanidad suma 4.040 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 30 muertes

Actualmente hay 2.691 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 728 en una UCI.

Mascarillas en el interior de una papelera, este lunes en Madrid.
Mascarillas en el interior de una papelera, este lunes en Madrid. Mariscal / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 4.040 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.799 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 831 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 3.768.691 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 92,25 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 92,46 notificado este lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 30 más, de los cuales 68 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 80.719 personas.

Actualmente hay 2.691 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 728 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 298 ingresos y 440 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,19% y en las UCI en el 7,80%.

