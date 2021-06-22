Estás leyendo: El Govern balear destituye al defensor del menor por su negativa a vacunarse

El Govern balear destituye al defensor del menor por su negativa a vacunarse

El Ejecutivo entiende la decisión de Serafín Carballo, el cual llevaba ocupando el puesto desde 2016, pero "choca con los valores sanitarios que promueve el Ejecutivo". 

9/06/2021.- Una sanitaria prepara una dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19 en el Hospital Severo Ochoa de Leganés, Madrid
Una sanitaria prepara una dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19 en el Hospital Severo Ochoa de Leganés, Madrid. J.P.Gandul / EFE

La consellera de Asuntos Sociales y Deportes, Fina Santiago, ha destituido de su cargo a Serafín Carballo, director de la Oficina Balear de la Infancia y la Adolescencia (OBIA), por su negativa a vacunarse contra la covid 19, aunque deberá ser ratificada por el Consell del Govern, según ha publicado El Diario de Mallorca. 

El Govern entiende la decisión de Carballo, el cual llevaba ocupando el puesto desde 2016, pero "choca con los valores sanitarios que promueve el Ejecutivo", según han publicado en un comunicado. 

Desde el Ejecutivo han anunciado que el caso de Carballo es el único del que tienen constancia, y que si hubiera alguno más, procederían a actuar de la misma manera. 

El OBIA es un órgano autónomo y específico que vela por la defensa y la protección de los derechos de los menores. El decreto 16/1997 de creación de la oficina establece que se trata de un organismo "con total autonomía funcional y de gestión". 

