Manteros en Barcelona Decenas de manteros protestan en  Barcelona contra el dispositivo policial

Decenas de vendedores ambulantes se han concentrado esta miércoles en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona, frente al Ayuntamiento de la ciudad, para protestar por el amplio despliegue policial lanzado este lunes contra el top manta. Este dispositivo está operativo desde las 09.30 horas hasta las 22.00 horas, de forma "permanente" y "sine die".

El paseo de Joan de Borbó de Barcelona repleto de manteros, en una imagen de archivo. Quique García- EFE

Decenas de vendedores ambulantes se han concentrado esta miércoles en la plaza Sant Jaume de Barcelona, frente al Ayuntamiento de la ciudad, después de que desde este lunes el consistorio haya desplegado un amplio dispositivo policial para evitar que los llamados manteros puedan vender sus productos.

Se trata de un dispositivo operativo desde las 09.30 horas hasta las 22.00 horas que lidera la Guardia Urbana de Barcelona y que cuenta con la colaboración de los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Policía Portuaria, formado inicialmente por un centenar de agentes y que se desplegará "sine die" y de forma "permanente".

Fuentes del Sindicato Popular de Vendedores Ambulantes han trasladado a Efe la "decepción, sorpresa y malestar" de los manteros, que se sienten "molestos" por la persecución policial y recuerdan que la manta es su única forma de ganarse la vida, debido a las dificultades que presenta la Ley de Extranjería para regularizar la situación de personas 'sin papeles'.

"No tenemos que quedarnos callados y debemos mirar entre todos qué hacer", apuntan las citadas fuentes, que sin embargo dicen no haber sido los convocantes de la concentración de este miércoles, pese a estar en contacto con muchos de los manifestantes.

"No somos como la sal, que tiras agua y se disuelve", lamentan desde el Sindicato a la vez que reclaman "alternativas" para los vendedores ambulantes antes que optar por "maltratarlos".

