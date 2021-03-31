Estás leyendo: Decretan prisión para dos detenidos durante las protestas por la libertad de Hasél en Lleida

Público
Público

Decretan prisión para dos detenidos durante las protestas por la libertad de Hasél en Lleida

Fueron detenidos por desórdenes públicos y la agresión a un policía local en las protestas, según afirma la Policía catalana.

20/02/2021. Imagen recurso de manifestantes protestando por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél, en Barcelona. - EFE
Imagen recurso de manifestantes protestando por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél.  Quique García / EFE

barcelona

La jueza del juzgado de guardia de Lleida ha decretado prisión provisional eludible con una fianza de 10.000 euros para los dos hombres detenidos por desórdenes públicos y la agresión a un policía local durante las protestas por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél en Lleida en febrero pasado.

Según han informado desde el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), la causa sigue abierta por los delitos de atentado a agentes de la autoridad, desórdenes públicos, resistencia y desobediencia.

En este sentido, y tal como informaron ayer los Mossos d’Esquadra, los detenidos son dos hombres, de 27 y 28 años de edad, nacionalidad española y vecinos de Lleida, que participaron en las protestas de los días 16, 17, 20 y 27 de febrero en la capital leridana.

La Policía catalana explicó que durante las protestas se realizaron lanzamientos de piedras y adoquines contra la línea policial, se crearon barricadas para dificultar el paso de vehículos y hubo enfrentamientos con los agentes.

Asimismo, los detenidos participaron "activamente" en el ataque que sufrieron dos efectivos motorizados de la Guardia Urbana de Lleida, y, de hecho, uno de ellos lanzó objetos contra una de las motocicletas y una furgoneta policial.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público